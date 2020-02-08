Soundarya Sharma announces summer in scorching style

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 19:39:05 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma has always been a trendsetter when it comes to style. Although she is still struggling to find a foothold in Bollywood, she normally doesn't have to try too hard to have the mercury soaring with her style quotient.

The actress recently announced summer in a blue bikini top and a pair of basic blue jeans, leaving Internet asking for more.

Soundarya recently signed a new web series, "Raktanchal".

As IANS reported recently, the series is a period drama set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1980s. The storyline explores the nexus between politics and the mafia.

"I'm so thrilled to be a part of this web series, which is based on true events and people in UP. Going back to the 80s era and to be able to live this powerful character is very exhilarating," Soundarya said.

"Raktanchal" will stream on MX player.

