  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soundarya to shoot 'something very important' in Los Angeles

Soundarya to shoot 'something very important' in Los Angeles

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 20:34:51 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma says she will be shooting something very important in Los Angeles.

She will be here for a while for the project and will also be taking character intensive acting classes over the next few months.

Soundarya said: "I will be shooting something very important in LA, however I can't share much details. Also, the work demands me to work on my craft and what can be better than Lee Strasberg and New York Film Academy. They are the best institutes in the world. I would be working with some amazing coaches here. There is so much more to do and learn."

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of "Raktanchal", which is her first web series.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

NewsFew facts about Sidharth Shukla

Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

NewsKaran Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

Karan Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

NewsPoster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

Poster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

NewsAngrezi Medium gets a new release date

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Movie Review'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

FeatureEkta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'