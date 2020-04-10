  1. Home
Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has been part of various TV shows before he decided to play Lord Krishna in the mytho-costume drama Mahabharat in 2013. With his on-screen presence, appealing voice and charming smile Sourabh won hearts as Lord Krishna and had us hooked to his 'Krishna Seekh'. 

So, what and how must have it been to step into a character of an idol worshipped by millions across the country and globe? Well, for his second #MahabharatDiaries Sourabh shares details of stepping into the avatar of Lord Krishna and the whirlwind of emotions and gush of energy he experienced while shooting for his part. 

Sourabh pens, “My first memory of stepping into the avatar of Lord Krishna goes back to the days when we shot the pilot. Surprisingly, rather than feeling nervous, an immense calmness took over me. I clearly remember we shot day and night and most of the dialogues were of Krishna's but not once did I feel tired.

On the contrary, I was smiling throughout with renewed energy. Playing Krishna gave me resilience beyond what I had ever imagined, positivity which I hadn't yet tapped into, and memories which forever shall remain with me!

One such memory was that of watching the first episode together, at a gathering organized by Swastik, that is one memory which till date brings a huge smile on my face along with moist eyes and happy memories ”

