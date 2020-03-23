  1. Home
  2. News
  3. South star Roshan Mathews to feature in a political satire film

South star Roshan Mathews to feature in a political satire film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:46:10 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Roshan Mathews, who is best known for his roles in "Mothoon" and "Puthiya Niyamam", will now be seen in director Manjeet Singh's film, which is yet to be titled.

"It's a privilege for me to be working with Manjeet in his next film. I recently got a chance to watch his previous film, 'Mumbai Cha Raja' on Netflix, and was really impressed by its simplicity and the authenticity of the characters.

"There will be a similar palette in his next film as well, and I have begun the my research and preparation for it. Working in plays around the world has given me the value of preparation-- be it physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually," Roshan said.

The film is a political satire that puts the spotlight on people who go to various lengths to assert their respective political ideologies, as influenced by society.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

NewsHrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

NewsArti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

Arti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsSidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Fashion & LifestyleYou will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts