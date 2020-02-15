Spielberg's youngest makes his film debut

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 11:57:51 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer has made his lead movie debut in new horror film titled "Honeydew".

"Honeydew" will be presented to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, Germany next week. The film comes from director Devereux Milburn and producers Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson.

Also starring Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley, "Honeydew" is described as a "feverish horror" set in New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn's vision to the market at this year's EFM... With shades of De Palma's frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, Honeydew immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror," said Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms.

Added Milburn: "... This piece, in all of its darkness and absurdity, is one that is truly close to my heart and reflective of a real human dilemma, and I can't wait for people to eat it up."

--IANS

dc/in

