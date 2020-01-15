Paparazzi's favourite actress Sara Ali Khan recently stepped out in the city with her wide smile greeting everyone.

The actress who's known for her impeccable acting skills also rides high on fashion and testimony of the same is her recent outing where Sara Ali Khan was seen sporting an ultra-chic look.

Sara sported a white off-shoulder top and embroidered shorts were looking extremely gorgeous. Keeping the look with casual soft wavy hair and minimal makeup, it was perfect for a casual outing.

Sara is currently the most loved actress in B-Town. Not just this, her fans are all over the demographics- kids, women and even the elderly for her personality and the poise she carries.

The paparazzi love her and the famous ‘namaste’ from her is enough that creates the headlines.

The actress has won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.