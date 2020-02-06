  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SRK goes gaga over Shakira, his 'all time favourite'

SRK goes gaga over Shakira, his 'all time favourite'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 11:45:27 IST

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for 'Whenever' singer Shakira after her power-packed performance at the Super Bowl event.

SRK on Wednesday took to Twitter and heaped praises for the "Hips don't lie" fame artiste for her recent performance at the Super Bowl 2020 on Tuesday.

"So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all-time favourite," Shah Rukh tweeted.

He also shared a picture in which Shakira is seen clad in a red dress, shaking a leg on the stage.

Shakira also admires SRK a lot. In the past, she had mentioned that she's a big fan of the King Khan.

"@iamsrk I've always been a huge fan... would love to do something together some day! Big kiss, Shak," she had tweeted.

--IANS

sim/in

NewsFilmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

Filmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

News'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

NewsMX Player is coming up with an Original series 'Pawan and Pooja'

MX Player is coming up with an Original series 'Pawan and Pooja'

NewsDhvani Bhanushali celebrates her songs success with underprivileged children

Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates her songs success with underprivileged children

NewsScarlett Johansson feels fortunate to work with child actors

Scarlett Johansson feels fortunate to work with child actors

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his bond with Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt opens up on his bond with Leonardo DiCaprio

Song LyricsBirthday Feature - 5 lesser known facts about birthday boy, Angad Bedi

Birthday Feature - 5 lesser known facts about birthday boy, Angad Bedi

NewsFilmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

Filmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

News'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller