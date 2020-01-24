  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SRK having 'major FOMO' thanks to Abhishek Bachchan

SRK having 'major FOMO' thanks to Abhishek Bachchan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 17:32:47 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Shah Rukh Khan is having "major FOMO". His Fear of Missing Out is an outcome of his friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan, currently shooting for "Bob Biswas" in Kolkata.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram early on Friday. He shared a picture of a pair of old-fashioned glasses and an Motorola mobile phone which were used by contract killer Bob Biswas in the 2012 thriller "Kahaani".

Re-tweeting his post, Shah Rukh wrote: "Missing being with you all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot and enjoy the process."

FOMO is a trendy abbreviation for the expression fear of missing out.

"Bob Biswas" is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production and is expected to release later this year.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

NewsLove Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

Love Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

NewsJacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

NewsRajkumaar Rao caught dozing, Nushrat Bharucha's strict reaction in 'Chhalaang' poster

Rajkumaar Rao caught dozing, Nushrat Bharucha's strict reaction in 'Chhalaang' poster

NewsAbhishek Bachchan to turn a contract killer in his next

Abhishek Bachchan to turn a contract killer in his next

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Movie ReviewStreet Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

Street Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger