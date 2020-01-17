  1. Home
  SRK: Not comfortable about buying underwear online

SRK: Not comfortable about buying underwear online

17 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

"I am going to plug my own brandsa I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here.

The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much.

"It's a waste of life," he asserted.

Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."

