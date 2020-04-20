SRK on Salman's corona song: 'Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 17:50:10 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan's trademark cryptic wit was working overtime again on Monday afternoon, when he commented on Salman Khan's new song.

SRK's quip came during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled "#asksrk", when a user asked him what he thought of the new song that Salman has released on the coronavirus outbreak, titled "Pyaar karona".

"Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai..." was Shah Rukh's reply.

Many fans feel SRK was playing a pun using the word "Single" -- which could refer to the song, as well as Salman's bachelor status. "Bhai" could be a reference to Salman, of course, but Shah Rukh could also be addressing the fan.

Among several other interesting questions, SRK was asked who he would love to work with -- Martin Scorsese or Christopher Nolan. His reply, again, was a cryptic one, and many users felt he is hinting at a possible collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the future.

Replying to the question about Scorsese or Nolan, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Wow both are awesome and I have met them... but Raju apna sa lagta hai... nahi?"

