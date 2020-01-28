SRK, Salman launch calendar of the real 'Dabanggs'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Police Calendar launch.

The calendar was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and photographer Pravin Talan at the grand event Umang that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

A copy of the calendar was presented to Shah Rukh and Salman at the event, who showed it off with pride and love for the city police force.

Barve said: "Mumbai Police loves, understands and cares for Mumbaikars, and draws its strength from the indomitable spirit of this city. Safeguarding and managing this maximum city is a colossal task. This calendar captures the motley moods of Mumbaikars along with the men and women from Mumbai Police that serve and secure them."

Among mentions on the 2020 calendar are the new additions to the city police force including Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs and the Mounted Police Unit. The ceremonial uniform for the Mounted Police Unit has been designed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

