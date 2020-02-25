SRK-starrer 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' clocks 26 years

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 15:00:27 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The late Kundan Shah's 1994 romantic comedy "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest releases that went on to become popular. On Tuesday, the rom-com completed 26 years of release, and SRK's co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi became super emotional while reminiscing the film's journey.

"I've done very few movies in my long life. Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time and so many years later people still know me as #Aana ...Smiling face with smiling eyes #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa. Folded hands Red heart," Suchitra tweeted.

In the film, Suchitra played the love interest of SRK and Deepak Tijori's characters.

Fans, too, took to social media to celebrate the film's 26 years of release. Several social media users have posted an old picture of SRK and Suchitra in which the duo can be seen posing for a photo-op with Suchitra and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur.

"Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ravi Baswani and Goga Kapoor in interesting roles.

--IANS

sim/vnc

