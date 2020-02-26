ZEE5’s State of Siege:26/11 has been spoken about a lot since the official announcement and the video streaming platform today released the trailer that will send chills down your spine.

We can see that the narrative does not show only one side of the story, but it showcases different aspects and reveals the many facts about the unfortunate 26/11 attacks and the untold stories of the brave NSG commandos. The trailer has jaw-dropping sequences and the 'Sahas Ki Vijay' NSG war cry at the end is sure to awaken the patriot in us!

State of Siege: 26/11 based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 is an 8 episode series produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler. The show is all set to premiere on 20th March 2020.

The series unravels the untold stories and is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on 26th November 2008.

The show features an impressive ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar and other key talents.