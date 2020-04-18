Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller set to join 'Star Wars' universe

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Actors Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are all set to join the "Star Wars" universe, in the "Rogue One" spin-off series with Diego Luna.

Both actors are still in final negotiations for their roles. A Disney spokesperson declined to add further comment to the report, reports variety.com.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote "Rogue One", will be writing the pilot for the series in addition to directing multiple episodes. He will work alongside series showrunner Stephen Schiff.

The show was reportedly scheduled to be out in 2021, but now it's not sure when will it come considering the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One" in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show had been described as a "spy thriller". It was also previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor's droid sidekick.

After the success of "The Mandalorian", Disney Plus has ramped up its "Star Wars" slate which includes this series, a second season of "The Mandalorian" and a series focused on young Obi Wan-Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role.

--IANS

