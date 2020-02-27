'Step Up 2' actor Robert Hoffman, Ashley Lobo collaborate

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman has teamed up with Indian choreographer Ashley Lobo for masterclasses in Mumbai and Gurugram.

Hoffman, known worldwide as the star of "Step Up 2: The Streets", will hold two dance masterclasses this weekend at Ashley Lobo's Danceworx Academy in Mumbai and Gurugram.

"India needs as much encouragement as it can get to keep up with world dance. Robert's familiarity with hip-hop and contemporary (dance forms) is widely popular in the country, and his perspective on it will be a great value addition to the dance scene here. Along with being popular, he will bring to the masterclass some fresh techniques and a whole lot of enthusiasm," Lobo said.

Talking about the masterclass he is conducting with Lobo, Hoffman said: "I am very excited to see Indian talent for the first time in my classes based on how well some dancers have done in international competitions. Currently, I am very interested in freestyle dance, especially the way freestyle dance connects to spirituality."

On his trip to India, Hoffman shared: "The most important thing to bring back from India - as with all my travels, is a new family of artistic friends. This, as well as a broader understanding of the human condition. The more I travel and see different human potentials in various cultures, the better I understand life."

--IANS

