'Step Up 2' fame Robert Hoffman coming to India

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman is all set to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene as well as perform here.

Instrumental in getting Hoffman to India is

filmmaker Arsala Qureishi, who shot to fame directing the 2015 film, "Angry Indian Goddesses".

Recalled Qureishi: "Robert Hoffman wears a rudraksh, and our first point of connect was when he told me, 'hey, you are wearing a rudraksh too! ' And he said that he has been wanting to visit India for long. He is finally coming now."

She continued: "I share a personal rapport with him because of a lot of things. Robert is a big name. He has done films like 'Step Up 2' and 'She's The Man',"

Robert Hoffman will be exploring the Indian music and dance scene and will soon launch his first concert. He is very keen to learn more about Bollywood.

