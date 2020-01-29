Stephen Amell excited about the next phase of his career

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Stephen Amell says his hit show "Arrow" will always be closeAto his heart as it gave him a voice for philanthropic endeavours, adding that he is excited about the next chapter of his career after the end of the television series.

"This show has given me a platform that extends so far beyond my ability to just appear on your television 23 times a year. It has given me a voice for philanthropic endeavors; for social issues that I am interested in," Amell said.

"I got to take batting practice with my childhood favourite sports team. I've had cinematic opportunities that are the direct result of the work that I've been doing here. And I know that when this is all said and done - I know the next chapter for me, personally and professionally, is going to be really exciting," he added.

Amell got popular Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow in hit show "Arrow". The show will end with eighth season. "Arrow" went on the air in 2012. He made a mark by playing both the playboy-turned-good guy Oliver Queen and the hooded vigilante. The finale episode of the show will be aired in India on Colors Infinity on January 29.

What is the legacy left behind from a groundbreaking show like "Arrow"?

He said: "That's a really difficult question to answer because it's very, very difficult for me to look back at what we've done in the series from the equivalent of 30,000 feet when I'm deep in the middle of it. I guess the proof is in the pudding, if you know what I mean? You've now got 'Arrow' and 'The Flash', as well as 'Legends', 'Supergirl' and 'Black Lightning'.

"And then you've got aIron Fist', 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders'. You've also got 'Agents of Shield'. We proved the concept that you can do a superhero show on TV and make it work, although we should also mention that we were piggybacking off 'Smallville'. That should never go unmentioned. I feel like the legacy we leave behind is that we produced a bunch of content that people dig. And there are now many more of these shows on television. It's not going to last forever, but I'm glad we were the first."

