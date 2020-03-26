  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sterling K. Brown has online therapy amid coronavirus

Sterling K. Brown has online therapy amid coronavirus

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 04:21:28 IST

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actor Sterling K. Brown is currently taking online therapy amid the ongoing health scare due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In an interview to Variety, the "Black Panther " fame artiste, who has children Andrew and Amare, has been consulting with his counsellor via web link while practicing social distancing.

He said: "My therapist reached out to me and my wife and said, like, 'You guys want to do online sessions? We can do online sessions.' So hopefully your therapists are accommodating.

"If you have someone, don't just stop seeing them because you can't see them in person or find a way to connect with them, whether it's through FaceTime or any other means, like things don't have to stop."

He also recalled his mother's saying.

Brown added: "And as a biblical reminder. My mom always says to me, 'This too shall pass.' We will make it through to the other side. Hang in there. You are not alone."

--IANS

sim/vnc/pgh/

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi