Stevie Wonder pays tribute to Bill Withers

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Legendary musician Stevie Wonder paid tribute to late music icon Bill Withers by moving rendition to his hit songs during his performance in star-studded "One World: Together At Home" virtual concert.

Wonder, 69, sang two of Withers' iconic songs, "Lean on me" and "Love's in need of love today". Withers died from heart complications on March 30 at age 81, reports billboard.com.

"During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song for that, and I want us to remember him tonight," Wonder said right before his performance.

Partway through "Lean on me", Wonder transitioned to his own timely ballad "Love's in need of love today".

The virtual concert was hosted by late night talk show stars Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.Singer Lady Gaga helped organise the event to help raise funds for the World Health Organization and Global Citizens.

It included performances and appearances by high-profile names including the Rolling Stones, Shah Rukh Khan, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, and Alicia Keys, among others.

