  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Street Dancer 3D' has steady 1st weekend, 'Panga' is slow

'Street Dancer 3D' has steady 1st weekend, 'Panga' is slow

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 13:37:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Street Dancer 3D" enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranauts "Panga". While "Street Dancer 3D" collected Rs 41.23 crore in its first three days, "Panga" managed only Rs 14.9 crore.

The trade feels both films should have scored bigger numbers, given that this was the Republic Day weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. #India biz."

Adarsh added about "Panga": "#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 (#RepublicDay)... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz."

Going by unconfirmed reports, the Shraddha Kapoor factor has reportedly contributed to "Street Dancer 3D" collections down South.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed in a tweet: "Owing to @ShraddhaKapoor's success with #Saaho, her new release #StreetDancer3D is witnessing high footfall down South. Her Pan-India reach and popularity are doing wonders for the film."

Bala, however, did not substantiate his assertion with statistical evidence.

With its steady run, the trade feels "Street Dancer 3D" has a chance to enter the 100-crore club in the long run but, despite her Padma Shri win over the weekend, Kangana could be facing an uphill task with "Panga" unless there is sufficient word of mouth for her film.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

News'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

NewsYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

Fashion & LifestyleWe are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

We are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out