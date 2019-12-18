The highly anticipated trailer of Street Dancer 3D is here. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will have the biggest mukabala of the year. In which they are fighting for a dance battle between India and Pakistan.

The trailer shows awesome dance moves and awesome choreography and the most entertaining jugalbandi of dialogues between them.

The main cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Remo DSouza.

Check out the dialogues of Street Dancer 3D below:

"India aur Pakistan..chahe cricket mein mile ya dance battle mein…mazaa toh aayega… aur meri life ka rule No.1 hai Never be No.2"

"Ek din ek commentator ne na inke captain se puchha Do You Know English? Usne bola Angrezi comes to me matlab English aati hai"

"Gale padhne wale aaj gale lag rahe hai"

"Yes sir..main maanta hu ki yeh alag country se hai par meri biji hamesha kehti hai Love Thy Neighbour."

"Tu khudke ke liye dance karta hai..hum doosro ke liye."

"Par kya hai naa Anna champion bhi card tab nikalta hai jab saamne badshah hota hai"

"Tumlog nationality, religion,cricket ke naam pe hamesha aapas mein ladte ho na yeh log bhi ladd rahe hai lekin saath mein"

"Ab teri dil ki baari hai ab sirf uski sunn"

"Meri biji hamesha kehti hai ki chahe tere lab pe vaahe guru da naam aave yaa naa aave lekin woh pal bhi Ibaadat da hounda hai jab tu kisi aur ke kaam aave"