STREET DANCER 3D Music Review

T-Series’ musical dance drama, STREET DANCER 3D, commence promotions with a piping hot item number aptly titled ‘Garmi’. Featuring superstar Varun Dhawan and the sizzling hot Nora Fatehi, its an all out very typical Badshah (composed and penned) rap and hip hop number rendered by Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

The song showcases Nora in her truly sexy sporty avatar along with Varun looking cool in his casuals and is sure to set temperatures soaring amidst the prevailing cold wave conditions!

