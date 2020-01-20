Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dropped in on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) to promote their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D.

The actors also did an impromptu jig with the actors on the sets. Varun was seen teaching the hook step to Jethaa Lal, who was more than eager to show it off.

“It was great fun to have the dancing stars on our sets. We learnt a few trendy dance steps from them and can now show it off to the audience. Their infectious energy rubbed off on us and we were all enthused for the rest of the day as we went ahead with the shoot,” says Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethaa Lal.

“The cute and bubbly Shraddha Kapoor is a brilliant dancer and we wish them the best for their upcoming movie release. They infused our team with a lot of positivity and also taught us a few zany dance steps,” says Munmun Dutta who plays Babeetta.

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, releases on 24th January.