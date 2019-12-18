Much talked about movie of the year ‘Street Dancer 3D’ trailer is here. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are back to show off their dancing skills again.

After ‘ABCD 2’ directed choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza is back with another dance film ‘Street Dancer 3D.

The trailer shows Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will have the biggest mukabala of the year. In which they are fighting for a dance battle between India and Pakistan. It is a mix of funny and emotional moments. It displays on India and Pakistan immigrants in US. Aparshakti Khurrana and Nora Fatehi also have important scenes. Prabhu Deva plays their mentor and helps them for the dance battle.

The trailer also show that the contestants are dancing in the water as the previous film scenes ABCD and ABCD 2.

The main cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film is presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. It is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

Check out 'Street Dancer 3D' trailer below: