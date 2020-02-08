  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Student Malaika, guru Terence reunite after 20 years

Student Malaika, guru Terence reunite after 20 years

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 11:02:15 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Dancing diva Malaika Arora is thrilled about judging a reality show along with choreographer Terence Lewis, who was her guru almost 20 years ago.

The two along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor will judge "India's Best Dancer".

Malaika said: "It is my honour that Sony Entertainment Television has given me the opportunity to be a judge on 'India's Best Dancer'. There is a special reason that I am thankful to the show and that's because I will be judging it along with Terence who was my guru almost 20 years ago while I was learning how to dance. He was a legend then and he is a legend today."

Terence too has some kind words for his former student. "Malaika Arora is truly a diva when it comes to glamour, dance and expressions, no one can beat her I believe."

"Today when I recall, 20 years is a long time, she was passionate then and she still carries the same grace today also. I am looking forward to the show and I am sure we are only going to be looking at the best of best," he added.

The show will be launched later this month.

--IANS

nn/in

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

NewsAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married?

NewsNicole Scherzinger injured during shooting

Nicole Scherzinger injured during shooting

NewsMohit Malhotra: I am glad people have liked me in Hacked

Mohit Malhotra: I am glad people have liked me in Hacked

News'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Song Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend