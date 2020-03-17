Sudesh Berry excited about his cameo in TV show 'Maddam Sir'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 17:48:20 IST

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Sudesh Berry, who is best known for his role in "Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo", has bagged a cameo in the ongoing TV show "Maddam Sir".

"I feel every situation is like a coin, while all the female police officers are one side, my character is on the other. I view every character of mine as my child, as it grows, you learn more about it. My character, Angad is someone with immense power and wealth. However, Angad's ideologies and beliefs are far from powerful.

"He is fearless and not scared to use his position and influence to deal with situations. I am really enjoying essaying this character because for me acting is not only my profession but my faith. So, I follow it with complete devotion. I am excited to delve in the character completely and I think it will be an exciting journey," Sudesh said.

"Maddam Sir" airs on Sony SAB.

