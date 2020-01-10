  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sukriti, Prakriti want to be flag-bearers of indie pop music

Sukriti, Prakriti want to be flag-bearers of indie pop music

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 13:56:01 IST

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Sisters and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have unveiled their latest non-film song "Kehndi haan kehndi naa". They say they would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie pop music.

"The pop scene in the music industry is coming back to life and we would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie pop music, every now and then coming with songs to entertain and make people dance," Sukriti told IANS.

Written by Siddhant Kaushal, "Kehndi haan kehndi naa" is sung and composed by Sukriti and Prakriti with music produced by Rishabh Kant.

"It is an extremely special song to both of us because it's our third song together and also because it's composed by us," said Prakriti.

"We are starting our year with it and rightfully setting a pace for the rest of our releases. It's an urban cool RnB Punjabi song with fun lyrics," she added.

This song's video also features actor Arjun Bijlani, who made his music video debut with the VYRL Originals' track. The video has been directed by Tushar Kalia.

The sisters would like to work across different genres and collaborate with different artistes so that they can make new music all year round.

--IANS

nn/bc

NewsSussanne Khan shares an adorable post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Sussanne Khan shares an adorable post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

NewsDeepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

NewsWhy Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

Why Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

NewsTaylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

NewsHow Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

How Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

NewsKajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

Kajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsSalman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021