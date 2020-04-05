  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 15:07:04 IST

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, Ekta took to Instagram and shared that she is pregnant.

"Proudly announcing our new project together.Introducing Junior Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, produced and directed by us (Sumeet and I)," Ekta wrote.

Along with it, she posted a picture that shows her flaunting her baby bump.

Congratulating the couple, actor Amol Parashar commented: "Have made a list of all the good things I am gonna teach him/her."

Sehban Azim reacted: Wow. Congratulations."

SumeetA was previously married to a famous actress, Shivani Tanksale.

--IANS

sim/sdr/

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend