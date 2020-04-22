Suneil Shetty commemmorates Earth Day in 'Border' style

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Over two decades ago, Suniel Shetty mouthed this dialogue in "Border", and the line has become synonymous with on-screen patriotism: "Yeh dharti meri maa hai, aur koi meri maa ke samne nazar uthake deke aisa main hone nahi dunga." On Wednesday, the actor used the ine to commemmorate the 50th Earth Day.

Sharing a still from the movie, Suniel wrote: "ye dharti meri maa hai. #earthday."

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "This dialogue gives us goosebumps."

Directed by JP Dutta, the 1997 patriotic blockbuster is set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The multistarrer is toplined by Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff among others.

Suniel will be next seen in the crime drama "Mumbai Saga", which is directed by Sanja Gupta.

--IANS

sim/vnc