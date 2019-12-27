The buzz has been really high and to turn up the heat further, the makers of Bhangra Paa Le are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the authenticity of Punjabi tadka in the film and recently, visited Wagah Border and Golden Temple in Amritsar with the director of the film, Sneha Taurani, and the team.

During the northern winters, the duo Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon attended the ceremony looking great good as Rukshar powder ethnic suit and Sunny looked dapper as ever.

Earlier, the cast had visited Chandigarh and this time, to seek blessings of the almighty, they paid a visit to Golden temple followed by the distinguished Wagah Border.

In the film, Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon will be seen competing with each other by dancing their hearts out. The leading actors Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal who are on a promotional spree just as the release inches closer.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented and spirited films, RSVP's upcoming film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi Tadka and we cannot keep calm!

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The film is all set to hit the theatres as we bring in the new year on the 3rd of January, 2020.