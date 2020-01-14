  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Look who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

Look who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

Sunny Kaushal and Kabir Khan
Vishal Verma By Vishal Verma | 14 Jan 2020 20:03:36 IST


Well well well!!... our priya Himmat Singh from GOLD, bole toh Jaggi paaji from BHANGRA PAA LE is slowly but surely making people go balle balle..

And here is this ace personality from the tinsel town that has showered praises on Sunny Kaushal.

And it’s none other than filmmaker Kabir Khan who is directing Sunny Kaushal in the upcoming mini web television series THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE which will release on Amazon Prime Video on 24 January 2020.

Based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose, the series stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

Director Kabir Khan has been quoted saying, “ Sunny is an absolutely brilliant actor. He’s brought to life the character of Sodhi. You can see the intensity, the performance in the trailer. Once you see the series, you will agree with me & see that he’s done a fantastic job”

It must be recalled that Kabir Khan made his debut with a documentary titled THE FORGOTTEN ARMY in 1999 which was aired by Doordarshan; and THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE is the result of the 20 years of effort and it’s based on his initial documentary.

The trailer released on 7 January 2020 has had people raving about it and with Sunny Kaushal receiving praises like this, THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE is certainly in the must watch list.

Related Topics

NewsJoaquin Phoenix gets emotional post Joker' Oscar 2020 nomination

Joaquin Phoenix gets emotional post Joker' Oscar 2020 nomination

News'Falcon And Winter Soldier' shoot postponed due to earthquake

'Falcon And Winter Soldier' shoot postponed due to earthquake

NewsKangana Ranaut recalls shooting with real dacoits

Kangana Ranaut recalls shooting with real dacoits

News'Black Widow' trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces new challenges in the upcoming Marvel Studios film

'Black Widow' trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces new challenges in the upcoming Marvel Studios film

NewsHimesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor

Himesh Reshammiya opens up on his journey as an actor

NewsKareena Kapoor thanks the audience for the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kareena Kapoor thanks the audience for the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

NewsOscars 2020 nominations : Here is what team JOKER has to say

Oscars 2020 nominations : Here is what team JOKER has to say

NewsLook who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

Look who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Shiv Ji Bihane Chale from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Song Lyrics of Shiv Ji Bihane Chale from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev