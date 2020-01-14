Look who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!



Well well well!!... our priya Himmat Singh from GOLD, bole toh Jaggi paaji from BHANGRA PAA LE is slowly but surely making people go balle balle..

And here is this ace personality from the tinsel town that has showered praises on Sunny Kaushal.

And it’s none other than filmmaker Kabir Khan who is directing Sunny Kaushal in the upcoming mini web television series THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE which will release on Amazon Prime Video on 24 January 2020.

Based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose, the series stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

Director Kabir Khan has been quoted saying, “ Sunny is an absolutely brilliant actor. He’s brought to life the character of Sodhi. You can see the intensity, the performance in the trailer. Once you see the series, you will agree with me & see that he’s done a fantastic job”

It must be recalled that Kabir Khan made his debut with a documentary titled THE FORGOTTEN ARMY in 1999 which was aired by Doordarshan; and THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE is the result of the 20 years of effort and it’s based on his initial documentary.

The trailer released on 7 January 2020 has had people raving about it and with Sunny Kaushal receiving praises like this, THE FORGOTTEN ARMY - AZAADI KE LIYE is certainly in the must watch list.