  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari and others at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari and others at Lakme Fashion Week

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 10:00:09 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She sets the ramp on fire in sheer dress and black boots. Aditi Rao Hydari set her hair in a sleek style. She was last seen in Padmaavat. She played the first wife of Alauddin Khilji and Queen of the Delhi Sultanate.

Also read: Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and among others walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

On the other hand, Sania Mirza also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She wore a long grey kurta with abstract prints and a black skirt. Her kurta also featured floral prints. She completed her looks with black shoes. Sania Mirza rock the stage in her ethnic best.

Check out the Aditi Rao Hydari and Sania Mirza's photos below:

Sunny Leone looks stunning in this shimmery dress

Aditi Rao Hydari sets the ramp on fire in sheer dress

Sania Mirza steals the show in ethnic outfit

 

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover at LFW

Konkona Sen Sharma was another celebrity who turned heads with her stunning saree look at Lakme Fashion Week

Saiee Manjrekar walked the ramp for Jiviva

Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks in her Persian red heavily embellished lehenga.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleKaty Perry flaunts signature blonde locks at 'American Idol' Season 18 blue carpet

Katy Perry flaunts signature blonde locks at 'American Idol' Season 18 blue carpet

Fashion & LifestyleSunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and among others walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and among others walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Fashion & LifestyleReese Witherspoon sizzles in navy blue dress

Reese Witherspoon sizzles in navy blue dress

Fashion & LifestyleHrishitaa Bhatt's new 'bold and beautiful' look is mesmerizing netizens

Hrishitaa Bhatt's new 'bold and beautiful' look is mesmerizing netizens

Fashion & LifestyleLakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp together

Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp together

Fashion & LifestyleWho wore it better? Prachi Tehlan or Deepika Padukone

Who wore it better? Prachi Tehlan or Deepika Padukone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish