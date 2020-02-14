Aditi Rao Hydari walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She sets the ramp on fire in sheer dress and black boots. Aditi Rao Hydari set her hair in a sleek style. She was last seen in Padmaavat. She played the first wife of Alauddin Khilji and Queen of the Delhi Sultanate.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She wore a long grey kurta with abstract prints and a black skirt. Her kurta also featured floral prints. She completed her looks with black shoes. Sania Mirza rock the stage in her ethnic best.

Check out the Aditi Rao Hydari and Sania Mirza's photos below:

