  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 16:43:11 IST

Actress Sunny Leone has taken up a new comedy show on a digital platform.

"I can't reveal much about it but it's always exciting to be a part of a new project. I really enjoy doing comedy and it's always good to share a laugh or two which puts a smile on someone's face," Sunny told IANS.

Also Read: Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and among others walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

A source shared that Sunny has a great sense of humour and that's something that would reflect in this show. "She has an impeccable comic timing. She also decided to flag off her fees and would be donating it to St.Catherines home. The thought of adoption came up when she and Daniel (her husband) used to visit the place often," added the source.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have an adopted girl child Nisha. The couple have two more children -- sons Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy.

On the film front, she plays the lead role in the horror-comedy "Koka Kola".

Related Topics

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

NewsDisney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

Disney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

NewsAwkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

NewsSaifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Saifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

NewsAre Sophie Turner and hubby Joe Jonas awaiting their first child?

Are Sophie Turner and hubby Joe Jonas awaiting their first child?

News'Angrezi Medium' Trailer: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's father-daughter relation is a hilarious roller coaster ride

'Angrezi Medium' Trailer: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's father-daughter relation is a hilarious roller coaster ride

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Dialogues'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar