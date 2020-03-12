Baby doll Sunny Leone celebrates Holi with her family. She took to their respective social media accounts to share pictures from the Holi celebration. The beauty took to her Instagram to share pictures and video where she can be having fun with her husband and kids in her building.

In this picture, Sunny Leone opted for a white salwar suit teamed with a red dupatta. She looks so beautiful in this outfit. Daniel Weber and three kids also wore white on the occasion of Holi.

Check out the Sunny Leone's Holi pictures below:

Sunny leone captioned"Happy Holi everyone! Such a nice day with my beautiful family!"

Sunny Leone shares beautiful pictures from her Holi celebration

