  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sunny Leone celebrates Holi with her family

Sunny Leone celebrates Holi with her family

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 10:45:54 IST

Baby doll Sunny Leone celebrates Holi with her family. She took to their respective social media accounts to share pictures from the Holi celebration. The beauty took to her Instagram to share pictures and video where she can be having fun with her husband and kids in her building.

In this picture, Sunny Leone opted for a white salwar suit teamed with a red dupatta. She looks so beautiful in this outfit. Daniel Weber and three kids also wore white on the occasion of Holi.

Check out the Sunny Leone's Holi pictures below:

gfdgr

Sunny leone captioned"Happy Holi everyone! Such a nice day with my beautiful family!"

Sunny Leone shares beautiful pictures from her Holi celebration

Sunny Leone shares beautiful pictures from her Holi celebration

Related Topics

NewsPapon unites with Gulzar for new single

Papon unites with Gulzar for new single

NewsEmily Blunt admits she wanted to a pop star

Emily Blunt admits she wanted to a pop star

NewsDisha Patani shares throwback pics of sister Khusbhoo

Disha Patani shares throwback pics of sister Khusbhoo

NewsTom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson affected by coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson affected by coronavirus

NewsSara Ali Khan enjoyed Holi with her friend in Banaras

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed Holi with her friend in Banaras

NewsHailey Baldwin expresses her love for 90s fashion

Hailey Baldwin expresses her love for 90s fashion

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex