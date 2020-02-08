  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber share their V-Day plans

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber share their V-Day plans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 14:08:07 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have shared their plans for Valentine's Day.

Despite a busy schedule, the two will be spending the evening together over a romantic dinner.

Daniel told IANS: "I am going to be in Dhaka and then fly home. I am going to take my lovely wife to dinner because I am missing the first half of the day. But I got an approval of this I made sure of ask before I booked this trip."

Sunny said the first half of the day she will be spending with her three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

"I am spending the day with the children and then dinner with you (Daniel)," she told IANS.

How would they define the meaning of love?

"Meaning of love in marriage is happy wife, happy life. So simple," laughed Sunny, who is happily married to Daniel since January 2009,

Daniel said: "Compromise. For sure."

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in "Koka Kola".

--IANS

dc/rt

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Song Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend