  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sunny Leone: I live in a bubble

Sunny Leone: I live in a bubble

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 18:33:39 IST

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone feels she lives in a bubble, and says that she would like to believe that the whole dialogue around women empowerment and the #MeToo movement has changed people's mindset.

After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave swept into Bollywood last year. It was triggered off when Tanushree Dutta revisited an unpleasant episode involving veteran actor Nana Patekar on the set of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

Gradually, many more dark truths from the world of Bollywood came to light, with women naming and shaming predators. The likes of Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan were named, for using their position to exploit the vulnerable.

Asked about the change that came with the #MeToo movement, Sunny told IANS: "I don't work in an office. I live in a bubble but I do think and I do believe that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or (instances of people) making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men... I have to say that it does happen to men as well. It is just not recognised because 'he is guy what is the big deal'."

"If someone is bothering them at the work space or some place else, the more that they speak up, the more they make it aware that no it is not okay ... I think yes things will change."

"Especially when so many things have come out through social media, media outlets that I have to assume that people are thinking twice that 'ohh am I being videotaped, recorded or will she have a moment (in the future)'. I am sure that it makes (such) people uncomfortable," she added.

Sunny was glad that a message around the importance of consent was included in web series "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2". She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the ALTBalaji series.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsBoss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

Boss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

NewsShweta Tiwari opens up on fake trolls

Shweta Tiwari opens up on fake trolls

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society ushers in year 2020 with surprise special guests

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society ushers in year 2020 with surprise special guests

NewsMichelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail?

Michelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail?

NewsRohit Shetty talks about his early days as a stunt double

Rohit Shetty talks about his early days as a stunt double

NewsBoss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

Boss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

FeatureSimple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

Simple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance