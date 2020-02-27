Sunny Leone looks stunning in high slit dress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 11:12:59 IST

Bollywood beauty actress Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar.

She has been giving us major fashion goals lately. The actress is also known for her fashion sense as well.  Sunny Leone looks very stunning in a high slit dress and today we have brought some such pictures of Sunny Leone for you.

Check out the Sunny Leone's high slit dresses below:

Sunny Leone in high slit dress

Sunny Leone opted for an attire that made our jaws touch the floor. The dress also consisted of a rather risque thigh-high slit and it is exactly how you carry a sexy dress with sass and elegance.

Sunny Leone turned heads in off-shoulder thigh-slit gown.

Sunny Leone donned a gorgeous shimmery body-hugging silver dress. Her sequined dress had stunning embroidery on the borders. The dress also sported risque thigh-high slits on both sides.

Sunny Leone shines bright in a high slit silver gown

