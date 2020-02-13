  1. Home
Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and among others walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 11:25:40 IST

Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone, Saiee Manjrekar walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. After Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, these Bollywood actresses spread their magic at Lakme Fashion Week.

Also read: Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp together

The actors stunned everyone with their outfits. Rakul Preet looks stunning in a white shirt and black trousers while Sunny Leone’s dramatic boots grabbed our attention. Saiee Manjrekar, on the other hand, wore a black leather dress.

Check out the photos below:

Sunny Leone Rock the Stage

Neha Dhupia stunned one and all with her rocker chic look in a black layered outfit as she strutted down the runway.

Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp for Ajio at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. 

Sona Mohapatra was one of the guests at the event.

Saiee Manjrekar looked stunning in a black leather dress.

