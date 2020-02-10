  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sunny Leone receives three honours in Thailand

Sunny Leone receives three honours in Thailand

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 17:05:05 IST

Bangkok, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sunny Leone received three honours at the 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum in Thailand.

Sunny, who was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber to Thailand, was feted with the Asia One Women empowerment Award, 40 under 40, Influential Asian Award and India's Fastest Growing Brand award for her cosmetic line StarStruck.

The actress said: "My cosmetic line is a reflection of me, and my team and we have worked really hard to get every aspect of it right .The award completely belongs to the team StarStruck and Daniel that has got the brand global recognition."

The event was graced by prominent diplomats where she was bestowed with the profilic awards.

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in "Koka Kola".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

NewsEsha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

Esha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan