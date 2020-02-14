Sunny Leone urges fans to boycott leather products

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone has recently launched a vegan campaign at Lakme Fashion Week.

In association with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sunny unveiled her new ad, which shows the actress' skin being torn off -- a reference to the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global toxic leather industry.

Urging people to ditch leather products, Sunny said: "With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there's no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take a life by wearing an animal's skin. After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather and urge my fans to join me."

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in a new comedy show, which is yet to be titled.

