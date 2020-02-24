Sunny Singh shares a heartfelt note as Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety marks two years!
As Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety marks two years, Sunny Singh takes a trip down memory lane!
Sharing pictures on his social media, actor Sunny Singh marks two years to the movie that gave friendship goals.
Sunny shared a video on his social media handle and shared, "Thank you Luv Sir for giving me the opportunities. I'm here today because of you and your guidance. Learnt a lot from you professionally and personally.
Thanks for being there always, like family. Cheers to #SonuKeTituKiSweety completing 2 years of release. Yours, Sunny".
The actor also has an eye for fashion and brings on some uber-cool outfits to give us all all some fashion inspiration!
Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com film Jai Mummy Di along with Sonnalli Seygall which hit the screens on 17th January 2020.
