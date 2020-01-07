The excitement of the audience has been at its peak ever since the trailer of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli’s Seygall starrer ‘Jai Mummy Di’ came out.

The makers, building more to the vibe have unveiled another poster and this one will totally tickle your funny bone, embedded in the backdrop of a wedding. Making us ask- wedding bells? Jai Mummy Di is all set to releases on 17 January, 2020.

The makers, Luv Films took to their social media and shared, “Mummy Aur Phoolon Ki Ladi Ne Pyaar Ki Laga Di! 10 Days To Go For @jaimummydi! In Cinemas on 17th Jan! #JaiMummyDi @mesunnysingh @sonnalliseygall #SupriyaPathak @poonam_dhillon_ @navjotgulati #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms”.

A day before the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, the makers unveiled the first official poster featuring the two leading actors. Interestingly, the poster also has Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, their mothers who are holding their respective children over their shoulders. In this one particularly, the mothers have strangled their kids with garlands. All are decked up in wedding attires.

Inching towards its release in just ten days, the team is all set to give away their quirky fun-filled madness to the audience. The recently released songs from the movie have already made it to the chartbusters namely, Daryaganj, Lamborghini, Mummy nu pasand.

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers lead to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families'. The film is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg.