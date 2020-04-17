  1. Home
Sunny Singh
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 10:41:01 IST

During this lockdown, everyone especially men are experimenting with their looks and Sunny Singh totally is the inspiration for them all as he brings us a new look and we are loving it! Using this time to groom himself at home, Sunny is sporting a new absolutely fresh look and is totally killing it!

Sharing his fresh new look with a cute smile, the actor shares on his Instagram, "गबरू वाली लुक #beard." This solid look with his well-built physique is totally suiting Sunny Singh.

गबरू वाली लुक #beard

