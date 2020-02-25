Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the massive success of his last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was hit all across and is one of the superstars highest grossing films.

Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar in the Southern circuit and is currently in Mumbai shooting for an ad alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the two superstars look all pumped for the shoot. They had all smiles as they posed for a picture together.

Mahesh Babu has a fanbase like no other not just South India but his fan following is spread not only across the India but also across the globe and all for all the obvious reasons one being giving promising content every single time. The box office numbers prove the same and are increasing with every movie that Mahesh Babu delivers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru marks the hattrick of Mahesh Babu's films crossing the 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. The movie has crossed the mark of 250Cr and is still going strong and the fever is still high.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is constantly working on quality based content and giving promising performances every single time and the fans cannot wait to see what's next in store for them.

Sarileru Neekevvaru stands next to Baahubali in its run and it already crossed the existing records of Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu's energetic performance is a real feast for fans and audiences.

The film's director Anil Ravipudi's writing, comic timing has been widely appreciated. The action episodes and emotional drama reached all the sections of the audience. Vijayashanthi, Rashmika and Prakash Raj played other crucial roles in this racy action entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju jointly produced Sarileru Neekevvaru.