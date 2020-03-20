Superstar Rajinikanth opens up on how he stays grounded

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 19:06:49 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Despite his fame and success, superstar Rajinikanth is believed to be a down-to-earth person.

The screen icon has now opened on how he keeps himself grounded.

"Once you've acted, it's finished, I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. That's just work life for me. When somebody reminds me 'you are Rajinikanth' then I'll be like, oh yes! I am Rajinikanth," the 69-year-old Tamil superstar will be seen revealing on an upcoming episode of Discovery's "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls".

The show will mark Rajinikanth's TV debut and will witness the actor's adventurous side. From crossing a ravine while balancing off an iron bridge suspended 50 to spreading awareness about wildlife, the veteran actor has tried out many things in the episode, shot in Bandipur National Park of Karnataka.

"My whole life has been a miracle. It's a miracle! Even consider this show for example, I never thought of this, not even in my dreams that one day I will do a show like this," Rajinikanth added.

