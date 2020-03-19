  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 19 Mar 2020 10:45:45 IST

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Sanjivani as Dr. Ishani has shared a video on the coronavirus outbreak. Surbhi Chandna is the star who has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts.

Sanjivani went off-air on 13th March 2020 but Dr. Ishani is very concerned about her loved ones. So she has a important message for her loved ones as well as her fans.

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “I don’t believe everythings come to such a standstill #gocorona #indiafightscorona #safetyfirst #weareinthistogether #smallsteps towards the big fight. As Dr. Ishani in #sanjivani ofcourse i had the privilege to Dub my dialouges if i would go wrong under the surgical mask but NO retakes here”

In the video Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a mask and taking all precautionary measures. She also mentions even her society has been very serious about the coronavirus outbreak. The society has kept a hand wash before entering the bulding. She ends the video saying “Go Corona”.

Our favourite actors also taking precautions it’s a very serious issue guys please take care of yourselves.Stay safe and Stay at home.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s video below:

