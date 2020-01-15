  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 15 Jan 2020 12:02:05 IST

Television babe Surbhi Chandna is enjoying the attention of Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani  and there is good news for Sanjivani fans as it is going to a take a leap.

As per reports, Mohnish Behl and Ronit Roy’s exit the makers decided to take a leap. We assume Surbhi Chandna’s new look blow your mind.

Surbhi Chandna shared a photo and captioned, “All Bold Look for 2020”. She is seen flaunting her face piercings and we cant keep calm as she looks extremely rowdy in this look. This sunkissed picture of Surbhi is just adorable.

The makers celebrated the 100-episode landmark and fans are superexcited for this leap too.

Check out the Surbhi Chandna’s bold look below:

Surbhi Chandna flaunting face piercings

Surbhi Chandna is all ready for a date looking gorgeous in dark green top and high slit black printed skirt

