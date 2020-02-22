Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna who is playing the role of Dr Ishani in Sanjivani often impresses with her fashion choices.

Surbhi Chandna looking so beautiful in a yellow dress. Today she shared a photo on her social media account. The glamorous diva captioned the picture as." The Colour of Yellow Makes me GLOW".

She can be seen sporting a pretty yellow coloured dress which she paired up with a pair of a white palazzo. She rounded her looks with minimal makeup.

This is the perfect dress for prom nights, isn't it? Just throw on your favourite pair of pumps and you will be good to go. So, what do you think of her look? Do let us know!'

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photo below: