Kareena Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Kapoor & others sizzle in Red and Pink Outfits

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 06 Mar 2020 16:00:04 IST

Pink is back, and so is red but it's no longer the stuff of fluffy and saccharine Barbie girl dreams. It’s basically the only color you need in your life right now, with everything from stationery, interiors and especially fashion getting a perfect pink and red makeover.

We have a list of actresses wearing the pink and red color outfits and slaying in it. It's time to rethink pink and red, as these stylish-looking stars will blow you mind.

Check out the actresses below who wore pink and looked fab in it.

Surbhi Chandna donned a red and pink coloured pant suit looking lethal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pink and red gown and looking elegant in this outfit

Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty gorgeous in pink and red party dress.

Ankita Lokhande in a pink and red gown totally killing in this color.

Anushka Sharma killing in this pink and red dress. She totally nails the color.

Alia wore a pink off-shouldered top and straight cut flared pants in scarlet red from Safiyaa. Very few can pull off this colour blocked combination of pink and read, and Alia succeeds.

