Our favorite actresses and their fashion style is always on point. They often try indian or western outfits and slays in any attire they wear.

Talk about ethnic Lehenga designs for weddings to western cool looks for a party actresses give us lots of options to inspire us. Considering it’s a wedding of your closed one, you would want to look at your best.

Also Read: 'Butterfly Banke Tu Le Angdaai Tann Ke': Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha and others posing like a 'Butterfly'

Imagine if the wedding theme is pink and if you are searching for a pink lehenga designs. Here are some stylish options for you from these beautiful actresses.

So, if you love this intense colour, we give you a lowdown on some of the pink wedding attires worn by our celebrity divas .

Check out the actresses who are slaying in pink lehenga below:

Nia Sharma looks pretty in pink lehenga.

Surbhi Chanda looks pretty pink bride. She totally nails the desi swag..!!

Niti Taylor's kala chashma and pink lehenga look is all things love.

Dipika Kakar wore a pink lehenga at her own wedding.

Drashti Dhami looks dreamy in pink lehenga.

Pankhuri Awasthy looks cutiepie in this pink lehenga.